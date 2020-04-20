LETTER: Insurers must help policyholders

LETTER - During Covid-19, while thousands of small and medium businesses will not open, or function to capacity, the workers and business owners will suffer financially.

The trillion-rand insurance companies must come to the rescue of their policyholders who cannot afford the policy due to the lockdown. I am referring particularly to the risk products (life cover, disability, critical illness, impairment).

Some companies did offer premium relief/a premium holiday for retirement annuity or recurring paying investments. However, they did not give this offer to the clients with life cover; even those that offered actually made unfair offers like asking clients to reduce benefits so premiums will reduce or even put cover on hold but you will have no cover this is totally unfair; no help at all.

A policyholder can stop his retirement annuity or investment, and restart it when he is financially comfortable, this may have very little or no impact on his age or health.

Unfortunately, he cannot afford to do this with his life or risk covers his age and health may make him uninsurable, the poor soul could be paying for his policy for 10 or 20 years and can you imagine losing it now, when you need it the most.