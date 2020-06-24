LETTER: Is the DA working to ease racial tensions?

LETTER - KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango’s well-meaning appeal to fight racism unfortunately overlooks the fundamental causes of the issue and the extent to which the DA is part of the problem (The Mercury, June 19). Mncwango is absolutely correct in stating that “the injustices of the past cannot be fixed by further dividing each other by means of race We need to find our common humanity”. That being the case, why does the DA practise affirmative action and support B-BBEE? By discriminating against minority groups and showing preferment for majoritarianism, it is not diminishing racial tensions. It does not help for Mncwango to deplore racial divisions when the DA is as guilty as the ANC for institutionalising them. Significantly, soon after his appointment as interim national DA leader, John Steenhuisen indicated that colour would no longer count in determining eligibility for leadership positions in the DA (see: The Witness, October 30, 2019). His thinking is sensible and would shift the DA away from the racial ideology it embraced under Maimane. The negative consequences of affirmative action and B-BBEE are glaringly obvious: heightened awareness of racial difference; making a mockery of non-racialism; promoting the loss of institutional memory and skills; promoting mediocrity and inferior service delivery; inflating procurement costs; disincentivising foreign investment and economic expansion; exacerbating inequality through the creation of an obscenely wealthy black elite and failure to abate black unemployment which has trebled in size.

In seeking to “promote social cohesion and tolerance”, Mncwango indicated the DA would be approaching NGOs and civic organisations.

While that is well and good, Mncwango needs to review his personal stance on history and heritage.

When Helen Zille was being criticised in 2017 for attempting to take a balanced view on colonialism, Mncwango, along with two prominent KZN DA members, Nicole Graham and Mbali Ntuli, insisted that colonialism can never be justified.

The preamble of the Constitution exhorts us to “respect those who have worked to build and develop our country.” The wrongs of colonialism aside, its legacy has too many positives to be ignored and deplored.

If Mncwango is honest in his desire to “empathise with others” then he should forego populism in addressing the past.

The DA needs to put its house in order if it is sincere in abating racism. That means detaching itself from affirmative action and B-BBEE and embracing the principle of merit.

Failing that, the DA can expect to haemorrhage more votes to the Freedom Front Plus which is the only party that rejects affirmative action and B-BBEE and for which merit, irrespective of race, is a cornerstone principle.

