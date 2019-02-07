Picture: Kevin Sutherland/EPA

DURBAN - As a voter, I am sadly very frustrated because my allegiance is with the ANC, for obvious reasons. The smaller parties are not worth voting for.

The EFF are corrupt, bourgeois anarchists who speak with forked tongues.

The DA is just as hypocritical - pretending to be clean-cut and yet clearly not free from scandal and financial abuse.

Furthermore, the DA’s de facto support of apartheid Israel is unacceptable.

Notwithstanding what has happened, the ANC has still not reached a point of showing remorse, nor the will or the ability to clean up that which is necessary to reinstate my confidence in them.

One still sees the ANC leadership making excuses and spinning political rhetoric, which shows the ANC has not reformed and cannot be trusted.

I don’t know if there is any party worth the vote and, after listening to “table-talk”, many South Africans feel the same way.

This is a vote for the lesser evil, instead of for the better good.

- THE MERCURY