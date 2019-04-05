University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students celebrate at their graduation ceremony this week. According to the Statistician-General, from the year 2000 until 2016, 63% of those who obtained bachelor degrees in higher institutions were women. Facebook/UKZN

DURBAN - Has Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gone crazy, saying that South African women are smarter than men? Look around you. Who has created all the machines, cars, technological gadgets and household appliances we use every day? We macho males have been the dominant sex since we first set foot on Earth. Aren’t we taught in Genesis 2 that Eve was created from the ribs of Adam to be his companion, implying that women are inferior to men?

Isn’t the Bible the word of God - the gospel truth? How dare, then, the Statistician-General question the Bible and overthrow an age-old belief?

The days of the male-dominated world are over. I saw the writing on the wall a long time ago in the classroom. At first, boys excelled at school. Girls trailed behind the boys and rarely finished in the top three.

They were better at literature, but not at maths and science. Girls were seen merely as reproductive machines and married off at an early age.

But not anymore. All this prejudice against the female gender is almost gone. Women are challenging men in every sphere of human activity and often excel in fields once dominated by the male - even as the editor of a newspaper, The Mercury.

It’s happening not only in the classroom and the workplace, but also on the road. In the beginning women lacked confidence and were seen as clumsy drivers. They had to have their two hands firmly on the wheel. But now they can drive a car while talking on the cellphone.

I saw a woman the other day with a cellphone in one hand and taking a turn at an intersection with the other. Unlike men, they can multi-task.

These days, girls don’t want to marry early and spend the rest of their lives under their husbands.

They put their careers first, drive cars and travel all over the world.

THE MERCURY