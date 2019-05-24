Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as a member of parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday. Ramaphosa was elected unapposed as president of the Republic of South Africa later on Wednesday. Picture: Government Communications and Information System (GCIS)/Jairus Mmufle

DURBAN - It’s now or never, Mr President. The time has come to show your hand and fulfil your election promises. The investors are watching, the country is watching and the world is watching who will be the President’s men. Will you choose crooks and thieves or will you choose capable and dedicated men and women, who will put the country first and not themselves?

The country desperately needs your leadership. You should not procrastinate any longer or fear a backlash from the Zuma faction.

You are in a strong position. You have the majority in Parliament and you were elected unopposed. So show your strong hand and lead the country forward.

Early indications are that President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be good for the country. At least he won’t be as bad as Zuma.

Mindful of the hard times we are in, he has cut the inauguration budget by R100million, which his predecessor would never have done.

Most probably he would have increased it. In keeping with his pruning measures, President Ramaphosa should clamp down on the lavish and extravagant tastes of ministers, who have a penchant for luxury cars while their voters live in shacks.

Zuma allies, former speaker of the Parliament Baleka Mbete and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who helped the Guptas to become South African citizens, have been dumped. They were so shattered that they did not want to return to Parliament.

President Ramaphosa has hinted that he will have a clean cabinet.

He also wants to have a smaller Cabinet, saving the fiscus more money.

He says he’s not having sleepless nights picking his men and women. Let’s have our fingers crossed that when we wake up on Monday morning, we will be greeted with good news and see the rand and the markets reacting positively to his new cabinet.

Anything less will spell disaster for the country and the economy. Moody’s will downgrade us to junk status.

THE MERCURY