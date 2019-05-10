Esther Mahlangu, a contemporary South African artist, has her thumb ink-marked before casting her vote at KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

DURBAN - Today I would like to offer up my comments on the overall revelations of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and its members, regarding their perceived performance in one of our most important elections since 1994. First, my huge congratulations and appreciation must go to those men and women who staffed our local voting station here in Sherwood, Durban. They were efficient, courteous and made our voting process an absolute joy! You guys were an absolute credit to our IEC and our voting station.

Then, in order to be totally balanced in my feedback, there were still some concerns.

I have been living in Sherwood, at the same address, since 1986. How come when I went, admittedly a while back, as advised, to ensure that I was “on the voters roll” (the last voting spell), my name had mysteriously disappeared from the voters roll ?

Then, as reported on eNCA on DStv last night, why were there those who managed to overcome the security processes, which should be water tight with every election process, who fraudulently managed to vote more than once?

Surely the voters roll and the indelible ink stain should have negated that problem?

After all, we were advised a number of times, in the run-up to the elections, that we must ensure we are registered to vote at our local voting station, as our credentials will appear on the voters roll at that station for vetting purposes.

It is unimaginable that one’s name is reflected on the voters roll at more than the one held at the registered voting station.

Unless of course, if pre-authorisation is obtained, for whatever reason, that one will be “out of the registered region” and has sought permission to vote at another station. Then, why were there insufficient numbers of voting forms (and in some instances of either type), at some voting stations? Surely the number of voter’s names per voters roll per station should be used to calculate the number of forms required at that voter station?

How can we call this a “free and fair election” if these kinds of things are already cropping up?

