KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda. FILE PHOTO: ANA

LETTER - The IFP extends congratulations on the re-appointment of Mxolisi Kaunda as KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport. While we welcome his re-appointment, we believe that the MEC is facing a mammoth task. The IFP urges the transport authorities, in particular the KZN MEC of Transport, to adopt some of the following steps to address key challenges:

To stop corruption with the implementation and enforcement in the transport system, as it threatens safety on our roads.

A special investigation unit should be established to curb corruption in the transport system. It should include traffic offences, roadworthiness of vehicles, overloading, driver testing, licensing irregularities and vehicle inspections.

To employ more traffic police officers in the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

To implement the long overdue taxi subsidy.

To reduce the long queues in the driving licensing centres.

Special driver training for all taxi and bus drivers to further enhance the public driving permits.

Introduce learner driving in high school as a compulsory subject.

We believe that if we don’t take decisions to enforce order, we will bear the brunt of lawlessness on our roads.

Enforcement of rules is as paramount as education and awareness. We are also of the opinion that traffic police need to be relieved of their administrative duties so that they can enforce rules.

Political will has to be demonstrated by the MEC to ensure appropriate road safety legislation and stringent enforcement of laws by which we all need to abide.

The Department of Transport has to do more to instil discipline among drivers and, to do this, we have to drastically improve our culture of enforcement among our authorities and reduce the culture of lawlessness among our drivers. The success of enforcement depends on its ability to create a strong deterrent.

The IFP is of the view that administrative intent, building awareness and strict enforcement of laws are vital to restoring discipline to the country’s abysmal traffic system.

While it is the responsibility of every road user to act responsibly, the government has the onerous task to protect all road users. We are, therefore, urging the MEC to ensure that coherent, evidence-based interventions are implemented that can effectively address the current challenges.

