Picture: While every effort to ensure safer schools must be welcomed, any plan is only useful if it covers all aspects - from ensuring that the lives entrusted to KZN’s Education Department during schooling hours are safe, that infrastructure is safe and that the “tools of trade” such as books, laptops and stationary are safe. DAVID RITCHIE

LETTER - While every effort to ensure safer schools must be welcomed, any plan is only useful if it covers all aspects - from ensuring that the lives entrusted to KZN’s Education Department during schooling hours are safe, that infrastructure is safe and that the “tools of trade” such as books, laptops and stationary are safe. Any plan must also make sure that all access points into schools are controlled. But it is not limited to this. In areas that should be identified as “hot spots”, additional resources such as the installation of CCTV cameras, both on site and working with local municipalities is a must. By the same token, no safety plan will work if school fences remain as porous as they are.

Critically though, no safety plan will work in KwaZulu-Natal if it does not begin with an audit of the current situation at all of the provinces 6 158 schools.

Recently, the Democratic Alliance asked KZN’s Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, to conduct such an audit. This is vital. Otherwise he and his Department might just as well be applying a remedy to a sick patient without a proper diagnosis. During his Budget Debate, the MEC gave an undertaking that such an audit would take place. To date, there is no evidence of this despite the safer schools plan being launched today.

This begs the question - what kind of loose safety plan is the MEC launching without knowing the real `diagnosis’? The DA has requested a copy of the supposedly solid, tightened-up plan but he was not able to provide one. Why? Because it is not ready for roll-out.

Whatever is launched by the MEC today will require close monitoring in order to verify how effective it is. This for the simple reason that it is built on a shaky foundation – one without proper analysis of the extent of the crisis.

The DA will continue to keep an eye on this plan, in both the long and short term. It remains worrying that a remedy is being applied without evidence of a proper diagnosis, if the analogy may be used.

Email your letters to [email protected]

The Mercury