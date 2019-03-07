The municipal land, zoned as a D’Moss area, that has been cleared by land invaders from nearby informal settlements.

DURBAN - The articles “Fears of violent clashes over land invasions” (The Mercury, March 1), and “Land grabs continue despite court order” (The Mercury, March 4), refer. The recent spate of land invasions in eThekwini, especially in Cato Crest and Clare Estate, are not random, but are orchestrated by shack lords, and we also strongly suspect the involvement of the EFF.

But many property owners who do not develop their land or protect it in any way are also largely to blame, because it leaves their property vulnerable to land invasions.

As the former ward councillor of Clare Estate and Reservoir Hills, we had relocated all the informal settlements in Clare Road - the section which is parallel to the N2 freeway, Palmiet Road, Quarry Road West, Cartwood/Spencer roads in Clare Estate and from Juba Place and Holmleigh Road in Reservoir Hills - to Parkgate in Verulam and Welbedacht.

We then had numerous meetings with the property owners and urged them to fence off and develop their properties, but to no avail.

We are currently having a problem with an Indian property owner/developer who owns a vast tract of land in Durban which has been vacant for over 30 years.

Concerned residents have pleaded with him to either develop the property or to have it fenced. But the owner is simply not interested in taking any precautions to protect his property from any possible land invasions.

Other property developers are even willing to purchase the land from him, but he is not interested.

We appeal to landowners who do not have the financial resources to develop their properties to consider selling their land so that the standards are in keeping with the other properties in the area.

