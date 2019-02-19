Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - With reference to the article “Eskom has only weeks to go - unless it is rescued” (Mercury, February 14), it is clear that South Africa has a leadership crisis. Statements in that article like “cash generated by the entity did not cover operating and debt-servicing costs; the escalation of municipal and Soweto debt, totalling R28billion, was growing at R1bn a month.

The number of employees increased from 32000 in 2007 to 48000 in 2018, with associated costs growing from R9.5bn to R29.5bn over that period, indicate that those responsible for the finance of one of our most needed service providers are not doing their job.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s assessment that “there had been no implementation of essential mid-life refurbishments and there was poor quality of maintenance due to poor workmanship, with at least 40% of plant breakdowns due to human error”, is an indictment on the performance of Eskom’s technical leaders.

The question has to be asked: who takes responsibility for appointing the leaders, and having put them into those critical positions, who makes sure they do what they’re paid to do?

Is it that those who selected the people for these positions do not have the expertise to accurately assess whether or not the people they appoint have the required capabilities, such as:

* Accurate evaluation of existing infrastructure and what is required to ensure that his will meet future needs.

* Drawing up a realistic skills blueprint which will ensure all the necessary functions are covered.

* Establishing a strategic plan which ensures that bottleneck issues are adequately resolved.

* Monitoring performance against targets.

* Timeous reporting to stakeholders of the current status as well as anticipated future challenges of the service.

It is doubtful that the proposed unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities, namely, electricity generation, transmission and distribution will solve its woes.

In that case Eskom’s entities will blame one another for the other’s poor performance and state that as the reason why their own entity cannot deliver the service required.

All we need are three capable leaders for each of the functions who are in regular communication with each other to ensure that (paying) users get an effective, affordable service.

- THE MERCURY