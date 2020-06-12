LETTER: Let's empower women to stand against abuse

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LETTER - Crime statistics for the year 2017 to 2018 revealed 2930 women were murdered. This is equivalent to one murder every three hours and half are murdered by men with whom they had a close relationship. Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this country was one of “the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman” (Wilkinson, 2019). Over the past week there has been a surge in gruesome gender-based violence against women in South Africa. In particular, three incidents stood out: On June 2, Danielle Maistry, 20, a final-year business administration student from Durban, was badly beaten and bludgeoned almost to death during an argument.

She is in intensive care with a brain bleed. Her partner held her hostage in his Pinetown residence until the police had to rescue her.

On June 6, Naledi Phangindawo, 25, a mother of three from Mossel Bay, Cape Town, was hacked and stabbed to death with an axe by her partner when she tried to end their tumultuous, abusive relationship. Her partner, 34, is also the father of her children.

On June 8, Tshegofatso Pule, 28 was killed. She was eight months pregnant and lived in Meadowlands, Joburg. Her brutalised body was found with stab wounds hanged from a tree in Roodepoort.

Horrific images of Danielle’s brutal assault were shared all over social media websites to create awareness.

The people on social media voiced their anger and frustration at the fact that these women were so viciously attacked, at the prime of their lives in such a shocking way, by the people meant to protect and love them.

On Facebook, on June 8, a member posted the following question to share similar experiences: For women, what’s the worst experience you’ve had with a man? Numerous women replied. “I’ve been beaten simply because I spoke to him pointing my finger in his face”; “I got into a physical altercation with a man who got upset that we wouldn’t say Hi. He swung his fists at us. Threw bricks. It was bad”; “A guy forcing himself on me after saying no several times”.

As a tribute to these women, social media has been trending with these hashtags:

#JusticeForDanielle; #JusticeForNaledi and #JusticeForTshego.

Photographs of Danielle, Naledi and Tshego were circulated as a tribute, portraying them as young, beautiful and determined women full of potential.

People acknowledged the lives of those lost, they also posted words of encouragement to all victims of abuse and motivated them to empower themselves.

The Minister of Women and Youth, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said: “We should never allow gender-based violence to become a norm in our communities.

“How many more women, young girls and children must live with this constant fear of being attacked and violated?

“Women should not have to protect themselves from men. They have the right to feel safe.”

The Domestic Violence Act No 116 of 1998 and Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Act No 32 of 2007 both protect women against all forms of violence.

As a society we should stand together to empower all women with this knowledge and motivate them to take a stand against abuse.

“Violence against women isn’t cultural, it’s criminal, equality cannot come eventually. It’s something we must fight for now!” - Samantha Power

The Mercury