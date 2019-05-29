Pravin Gordhan Picture: INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS, HENK KRUGER

LETTER: Apropos your front page banner- headlined story “Pravin Gordhan to challenge adverse findings” in court. It’s inevitable that one of the most hard-working and committed politicians should challenge the “adverse findings” of the public protector in a court of law to clear his tarnished name. As I’m in a profession where proven facts as opposed to suspicion or guilt via media determine truth or untruths, I will treat the public protector’s report implicating him as prima facie facts, albeit premised on a flawed investigation relying on facts at best lacking in probative value. They fall short of the benchmark apportioning blame or guilt to Gordhan.

So only a court of law can clear either Busisiwe Mkhwebane or Gordhan. Readers of The Mercury will recall the public protector’s Estina dairy report that the DA and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution successfully challenged in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on May 20. The high court reviewed the report that culminated in four years of investigation through the PP under advocate Thuli Madonsela into corruption and maladministration - and set it aside.

That judgment, if thoroughly read, is illuminating and instructive in that it referenced a previous case between the public protector and the Mail & Guardian (read it via www.saflii.org.za); the Supreme Court of Appeal held that when the PP was obliged to investigate, she was obliged to be proactive, impartial and determined in her investigations as well as to “retain an open and enquiring mind”.

Not being the author of the report, I’m reminded of what the Constitutional Court stated in a judgment between the DA and president of South Africa (see Democratic Alliance v President of South Africa, 2013 SA 249), that a decision lacks rationality when relevant facts are ignored.

What the court in the Estina dairy case found - and it’s relevant to the concerns I have vis-a-vis the report concerning Pravin Gordhan - was that the public protector failed to investigate what impact the project had on so called “farm empowerment” or on approximately eight beneficiaries.

She limited the scope of her investigation “so dramatically” that the Gauteng High Court concluded her decision was irrational. It sidestepped all the crucial aspects regarding the complaints that led to a failure on her part to execute her constitutional duties. What was the rush? I ask then, and what was the rush vis-à-vis Pravin Gordhan to release it a few days before President Ramaphosa’s inauguration?

That’s my prima facie take, so, unlike those howling or baying for Gordhan’s blood now, I patiently wait and shall abide by the outcome of the forthcoming court challenge.

