LETTER: Let's welcome doctors from Cuba, which helped liberate us

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LETTER - I will be frank in stating for the public record that we ought to welcome the assistance of Cuban doctors in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Yes, that assistance carries a huge price tag, reportedly at R440 million. Or is it more? It doesn’t matter, really. And I would like to remind South Africans that it was the Cubans, surrounded by a hostile US, that provided our liberation fighters with succour and training. What was the US government under Ronald Reagan et al doing? It was supporting the apartheid regime, all because it found the apartheid government a useful proxy during the “Cold War”. Alongside Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan made up the lead singers in calling our first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela a “terrorist”. Remember that. Only idiots will park that hurt as if it doesn’t matter.

To do that is to reward our oppressors. Think about it: How quickly did apartheid crumble after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Berlin Wall? I remember the warm embrace among three comrades during the 2001 UN Conference on Racism and Xenophobia, held in Durban, just a week or so before the September 11, 2001, attack in the US.

I remember The Mercury carried that iconic photograph of Castro, Arafat and Mandela celebrating a moment in time. Sadly the events of 911 blotted out that glorious interlude.

I will not join the choral ensemble orchestrated by external forces requiring us to condemn the presence of Cuban doctors in South Africa. I do question, unequivocally, the bungling way in which the government went about the burning question of employing local doctors who are unemployed and those who have foreign qualifications. We need to deploy every doctor and health professional and if we can afford R440m for Cuban-trained doctors, then we can pay to employ South African-trained doctors.

But I refuse to join those who question the need to invite Cuban doctors, in as much as I refer to the bungling manner in which government has gone about responding to the pandemic. I will acknowledge the people of Cuba and the Palestinians under Arafat for their role in assisting us during our liberation struggle.

It’s important that South Africans don’t succumb to the idiocy that very morally lapsed people want us to, by forgetting our history and who helped us and who helped apartheid. Lest we forget.

The Mercury