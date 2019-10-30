This matter comes up for discussion every year and only the most unreasonable people are responsible for it. I wish there was a way of bringing to their attention that the disturbance caused is most unnecessary and highly condemnable.
The lighting of noiseless fireworks was originally intended only for the delight of children. It’s only the most inconsiderate adults who are responsible for the animosities that are now invoked by their unruly behaviour through the lighting of noisy crackers.
Deepavali is celebrated to glorify aspects of the lives of the great teachers of the Hindu tradition, Bhagavan Sri Rama and Bhagavan Sri Krishna. It’s disturbing that these two outstanding gifts to the world have their personalities sullied by infantile behaviour.
That ignorant Hindus would stoop so low as to be the cause of disharmony in this country is despicable to say the least.