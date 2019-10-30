LETTER: Loud fireworks are inconsiderate: sorry









The fireworks display, a highlight of the Durban Diwali Festival, at the weekend. Picture: Leon Lestrade African News Agency LETTER - This letter apologises to all the people disturbed by the fireworks during the Deepavali celebrations by Hindus. This matter comes up for discussion every year and only the most unreasonable people are responsible for it. I wish there was a way of bringing to their attention that the disturbance caused is most unnecessary and highly condemnable. The lighting of noiseless fireworks was originally intended only for the delight of children. It’s only the most inconsiderate adults who are responsible for the animosities that are now invoked by their unruly behaviour through the lighting of noisy crackers. Deepavali is celebrated to glorify aspects of the lives of the great teachers of the Hindu tradition, Bhagavan Sri Rama and Bhagavan Sri Krishna. It’s disturbing that these two outstanding gifts to the world have their personalities sullied by infantile behaviour. That ignorant Hindus would stoop so low as to be the cause of disharmony in this country is despicable to say the least.

We have the responsibility, particularly at the time of the opportunity offered by our great festival, to express ourselves at the highest cultural level.

That we would be so cheap as to display our very worst at this time is demeaning.

For people in Pretoria to accuse a man who complained about the noise of racist behaviour is immature.

This is a desperate appeal for people in the Hindu community to really give this matter their serious thought. We have a duty to contribute to peace and harmony in this country.

This will never be possible if adults become so immature as to spoil all the good that is done in other ways.

The Mercury