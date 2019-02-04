EFF supporters at the party’s election manifesto launch at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Saturday was the EFF’s turn to unveil its election manifesto and to showcase its plan of action as its raison d'être why it should govern South Africa. Manifestos are very curious documents indeed if you can detox your mind and soul from the dancing girls, the blaring music and the sumptuous meals political parties dish up to a people perplexed by commissions of inquiry unmasking the evils we have permitted - like used car salesmen marketing a discredited model of a vehicle to transport South Africans for the next five years.

With all the distractions you'll not notice the lapsed safety warnings etched in fine print beneath the razzle-dazzling headline promises.

As platforms for ideological expressions, manifestos offer a glimpse inside the minds of their creators, who unpack for the perplexed the guiding principles and idiosyncrasies that shape their visions and beliefs.

After witnessing the mesmerising attempt by the ANC and the EFF (I got a glimpse when Stephen Grotes interviewed Dali Mpofu, the ideological-intellectual face of the EFF on SAFM).

I’m wiser in the sense that they offer me greater reasons why I will not vote for any of them yet, if I decide to vote away from my NOTA (none of the above) choice.

The EFF’s manifesto for one is a crude bludgeon disguised as a feather for a country that exists in the minds of the deranged.

It appeals to those blinded by hate and gutted by the rape and pillaging during Jacob Zuma's watch.

Timed just before the opening of Parliament on February 7, I have no illusion that we are in for a slugfest where the loudest and the most daring will prevail.

Yes, it's the silly season where manifestos like opioids mess with the minds of the perplexed.

- THE MERCURY