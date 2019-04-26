Nelson Mandela casts his vote at Ohlange High School hall in Inanda on April 27, 1994.

DURBAN - The country celebrates Freedom Day tomorrow. It’s a good time to reflect on the country’s position and where we stand today. The country has gone through 25 years of tumultuous freedom, and a lot of highs and lows have passed since.

The Afrikaners, and more especially the National Party, got their freedom too, as the yoke of white nationalism and race-based social engineering came to an end on April 27, 1994.

FW de Klerk was also freed of the albatross around his neck.

Nelson Mandela (bless his soul) like a giant colossus, strode on the leadership stage, forgiving everyone associated with the harsh and repressive regime that the ANC government took over from.

As the first president of South Africa, he was loved by all, and his humility was his trademark.

All predictions of a bloodbath failed to materialise and South Africa’s peaceful transition was praised.

Mandela stepped down after five years and in came the pipe-smoking technocrat Thabo Mbeki, an erudite man with a passion for English literature who then led the country.

We had unparalleled economic growth. The unions were neutered and knew where they stood with Mbeki.

He had his weaknesses with his “I am an African” theme, and his stubborn failure to act on the Aids epidemic.

He was unceremoniously recalled in 2008, and Jacob Zuma, a deceitful and seemingly corrupt man, became president. Kgalema Motlanthe was a reluctant president before Zuma took over. Nine-and-a-half wasted years later, all of Zuma’s shenanigans are exposed at the Zondo Commission, including those of his cronies.

After Zuma’s recall, in came Cyril Ramaphosa, bringing in the new dawn. Ramaphosa surveyed the scene and saw how badly Zuma’s wasted years have plundered the country.

He is still trying to clean up the mess, albeit at a slow and deliberate pace.

Whether voters see Ramaphosa as a new dawn messiah we will know only after the elections.

THE MERCURY