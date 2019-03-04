Thousands of people took part in the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The Nelson Mandela foundation applying to have the old South Africa flag banned is ridiculous. Haven’t the foundation got anything better to do? Why won’t they talk about rampant crime, gruesome murders, rape of women, hijackings, corruption on a large scale, drugs etc?

They are turning a blind eye to these pressing issues, which is giving our beautiful country a bad name in the eyes of the international community.

Why are they so worried about an old South African flag?

The flag is an integral part of the history of our country. Looking at the flag will remind the present and future generation to know where they come from.

The scourges mentioned above, are they of lesser evil than the flag? The foundation must engage itself in some worthy cause concerning South African society.

Leave the flag alone. It is not harming anyone. It is not a priority for change, unlike so much of what we have that is harming South African society today - no one is safe in our country any more.

The foundation is simply indulging itself against an integral part of South African history. If I see the old SA flag fluttering, it will remind me of the past, as I grew in a former apartheid state. Why should I not remember the past, as it determines the future?

I lived at a time when I experienced the old apartheid system, and I am now living in the supposed democratic South Africa.

I have been fortunate to have seen the old and the new South Africa, but both are just as evil, because of the developments we are today experiencing in government - widespread corruption, massive unemployment, rampant crime and a run-down economy

THE MERCURY