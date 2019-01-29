eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File Photo: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - It’s nice to know that mayor Zandile Gumede has come to her senses and pulled the plug on the Zuma CD. I am hopeful this is not a stunt and this matter will not rear its ugly head after the elections.

Let Thembinkosi Ngcobo from Parks and Garden concentrate on his core task of looking after the city’s green areas.

Singing, recording and dancing is not your forte, Mister Ngcobo.

Anything to do with Zuma is bad news for the ANC.

He is after all the looming figure at the Zondo commission, the Nugent commission and many other SIU matters.

Let him get busy with preparing himself for the numerous court battles he faces.

As one listens to the evidence at the Zondo commission, one can only shake one’s head in disbelief.

Zuma has destroyed all legitimacy in this country, he has broken and/or destroyed all things that are held dear by his countrymen and women - like the Constitution, state-owned enterprises; Sars, the Hawks, the NPA and a host of other things.

- THE MERCURY