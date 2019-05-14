Reuters

DURBAN - Who can blame me for constantly humming the classic tunes of Oh What a Night (Four Seasons) and Night to Remember (Shalamar), for Liverpool’s astounding victory over the mighty Barcelona in the second leg Uefa Champions League semi-final was pungent and strong, like the taste of oysters or fine caviar, unmistakable and overwhelmingly superior. I am of the firm belief that God rewards the faithful who patiently bide their time. And so it was for the millions of fans who kept the faith.

Still haunted by the agony of last year’s cup final defeat to Real Madrid and still reeling from a first round 3-0 drubbing by Barcelona, it seemed a nugatory dream to overcome the in-form Spanish football machine.

But this was Anfield, powerful and intimidating to all who dare and the pasha, Jurgen Klopp, ordered a blitzkrieg. The result was an unrelenting and unstoppable juggernaut that swallowed the Catalans. And the memories of that night in Istanbul coming flooding back

Embroidered in their play were stitches of polished teamwork and fluent understanding of conceptual passing. Fearless forays from both flanks and precision striking complemented the deadly footballing tapestry on display. The two-pronged attack from Wijnaldum and Origi were an unusual pairing where goals are concerned, deadly cobra strikes full of venom that took the fangs off Phillip Countinho and Luis Saurez, both Liverpool exports.

It was a night of multi-throated roars as the electrifying clangour reverberated through the night chill of Phoenix and Chatsworth, turning bars, taverns and homes into all night party zones.

It was a celebration of Liverpool fans over a 4-0 victory over Barcelona for a place in the Uefa Champions League cup final against English foes Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 1. Liverpool’s resurrection was even greater than Pastor Alph Lukau’s tromp-* ’-ceil of raising the dead!

Rev Jesse Jackson once proclaimed: “We’ve removed the ceiling off our dreams. There are no more impossible dreams.” How true were his words! The utter belief in themselves opens a new window on the psychology of football - of new heights of perserverence, resilience and faith. With the prodigious Mo Salah injured and out of play, Sir Alex Ferguson’s theory and belief that no team’s performance runs on the power of one player, became a lesson to be learnt.

Even though we have lost the ultimate football prize of annexing the English Premiership title by one point, all-in-all, it has been a great season for Klopp and his men.

