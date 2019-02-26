Shamila Batohi

DURBAN - Anybody with a healthy, functioning brain knows who the villains are, including, but not limited to, the Bosasa gang, the Guptas, SOE bandits and numerous ANC cadre thieves. Where, then, will we find some heroes, that the citizens of this country desperately seek and need?

Thuli Madonsela was a great hero, with unequalled integrity and truth in her heart, but we need more.

We need those men and women who are not afraid to pursue justice without fear, favour or prejudice.

I am, as I am sure millions of other South Africans are, rooting for our new NPA boss, Shamila Batohi.

Advocate Batohi is the one who can give us hope and restore our confidence in our battered and bruised judiciary, and I believe she is the one to restore dignity to the office of the NPA.

We would like to be kept up to date and need to know (read as “demand”) what steps are being pursued to bring criminals to justice.

Some of these criminal acts, in my view, are tantamount to treason, and aside from being prosecuted, the alleged criminals need to pay back their ill-gotten loot.

It is heartening to notice that some of the Bosasa gang were arrested, but I was equally flabbergasted that none of the alleged ANC thieves were. Surely if there is a corrupter, then there must be a corruptee.

In closing, it must be stated that I, and I am sure many good people who call this place home, have the utmost confidence in your ability to bring about the changes so desperately needed. An old saying sums up our predicament, wherein “Evil flourishes when good men do nothing”. Shamila, we need a hero Please be ours.

- THE MERCURY