DURBAN - The article in The Mercury (April 15) by the two economists from the Western Cape provided interesting data with regard to “churning” in the job market but failed to identify the causes of the unemployment. They also fail to note the rapidly rising population rate which exceeds the demand for workers.

The reality is that there is not much scope for new permanent jobs in the currently truncated economy.

Local consumption is adequately supplied with such local products as can be produced in competition with the imports from more highly geared and sophisticated production centres such as China, South Korea, India and Europe.

In the face of this import competition we lose out on sugar, batteries, steel, fertiliser, electrical and white goods as well as clothing, textiles and some foodstuffs.

Anyone seeking to invest in a new start-up production plant, mine or agricultural enterprise, needs to do their sums very carefully to account for the very high (and increasing) administered costs (fuel, electricity, rates, taxes, labour wages) as well as the impact of industrial action, security costs, shrinkage, and low productivity.

Most of the “informal” activity is in retail and services, with minimal scope for expansion, in what is often a vicious competitive environment.

The solutions based on government intervention are not rational.

The government is neither competent to, nor responsible for, creating new private sector enterprises.

Whenever governments do so it simply amounts to subsidising selected beneficiaries to the detriment of their stand-alone competitors, as is happening in agriculture and the taxi industry.

There is no difficulty in starting businesses for anyone in RSA, but due to the above-mentioned factors, the failure rate is very high and the misguided attempts which skew the market do not represent economic growth.

The growing tide of unchecked lawlessness in many areas is a further major deterrent to investment.

