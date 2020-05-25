LETTER: Posterity may not be forgiving of Minister Motshekga if schools are reopened prematurely

Dear Minister Angie Motshekga The disciples of Jesus tell us that when he was on the Cross, the last words he uttered were “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”. Posterity may not be so forgiving of you should you not heed the voices of those who feel that opening the schools from Grades 1 to 11 is premature. Unlike the Romans who crucified Christ, you know what you are doing. I am aware that many parents would like to see their children out of their hands after a two-month lockdown. But these are no ordinary times and just as we all have had to adjust drastically to new regimes of discipline, we may have to accept the reality that our schools will not be ready to operate normally.

As much as you say that parents will not be compelled to send their children to school, I think you will be creating a logistical nightmare for yourself, your teachers and most importantly, the children, if some attend and some remain at home.

Just as government, the banks, some landlords and some businesses have made concessions to South Africans, you could do the same for our pupils by “progressing” all Grades 1 to 11 for this year. You have “progressed” pupils before, but this time it could be justified.

I would suggest that teachers spend the rest of 2020 preparing both online material and worksheets which could be distributed to parents once a month, on a staggered basis, for the rest of the year. Such material should cover the core curriculum and contain some form of marking memorandum to follow. I would also suggest that pupils receive an exemplar examination paper in November to familiarise them with what they ought to have to learned on their own.

In 2021, Deo volente, the first few months could be spent consolidating the core curriculum of the previous year. Yes, you could call this catch-up. As for assessment, you and your teachers are well qualified in this area: you have had continuous assessment and summative assessment for many years now.

As for Grade 12 pupils, I would suggest a similar approach with an exemplar matric paper handed out at the end of October, followed by a crash course in November (if all goes well) and an examination proper in December or January. Universities could begin a month later in 2021.

On what authority do I make the above suggestions?

I was an inspector of education (English) in the newly created Gauteng Department of Education in 1994 when all African, white, Indian and coloured students had to write a common examination paper in matric.

It was a mammoth task setting those examination papers but my fellow examiners and I pulled it off successfully. We created the blueprint that the GDE has followed for over two decades.

Dear minister, once in a while we are called upon to put on our creative thinking caps.

Now is the time for you and your teachers to do so again.

You have one of the most challenging portfolios in government, and I sincerely wish you (and the education establishment) well.

And as a coda, may I ask the question: Don’t we have some form of security at schools at night? If school governing bodies cannot provide a modicum of security for their schools, the state should. After all, schools are state property.

The Mercury