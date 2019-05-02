eThekwini Municipality workers brought the traffic to a standstill in Durban's CBD as the protest in front of the City Hall demanding a salary increase. Picture: Siboniso Mngadi

DURBAN - One cannot understand the thinking behind certain politicians when decisions are made that affect their core constituency. To make a decision that makes your historic voters turn against you clearly shows a leadership that is clueless and rudderless.

Literally the e-tolls and Zuma’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane cost the ANC in Joburg, Tshwane and just scraped in with Ekurhuleni.

EThekwini has a payroll of around 25000 employees.

It always surprises me why municipalities don’t mention their staff counts and average cost per employee.

The budget of eThekwini is not far from that of Cape Town or Joburg and, as a city, we are not in those leagues.

Cape Town has V&A, Camps Bay; Joburg has Sandton and Hyde Park as their ratepayers.

We have been given areas which should not have been incorporated until services were installed by the province.

Take Umgababa or Lower Molweni, for example.

The idea of metro and wall-to-wall municipalities was a big mistake.

The latest saga centres around incorporating the MK Vets and their salary scale versus the current long serving employees, who are literally the backbone of services in the city.

While it’s easy to dismiss this as “workers gone wild”, surely there must have been something that triggered this.

Thanks to social media, the footage of the guy offloading rubble on the CBD intersection was well-planned, co-ordinated and made a massive point.

All this one week before a national election.

In fact, even during the worst apartheid era strikes, no one ever attempted such a move.

This was the height of frustration.

Literally the current city leadership, by playing into the hands of the MK Vets, have created havoc and turned the Durban CBD and the city into turmoil.

Ultimately someone has to stand up and take political responsibility, and exit from politics - failing which, you are going to get more actions of this nature in the future.

THE MERCURY