Picture: EX-QDMS

In recent years, the government has placed a ban on corporal punishment in schools. This came about because of frequent cases in which teachers were taken to court over incidents involving child abuse. At present, the children within our school system are very disruptive and teachers simply giving orders to behave has little to no effect in the classroom.

Teachers and guidance counsellors seem to be overwhelmed by the issue of dealing with these disruptive pupils, and so the pupils continue to misbehave without repercussions.

I would like to know what alternative the Department of Education has in place for the previously used corporal punishment to reprimand students who are constantly misbehaving and, basically, getting off scot-free.

Teachers are humans, too, and they are under a tremendous amount of stress trying to cope with and abide by the rules that have been set in place by the Department of Education. Is it expected that they should just accept the disruptive and disrespectful behaviour of students in the classroom?

The Department of Education should collaborate with the administration in schools to have some type of system put in place where pupils who are constantly disruptive or disrespectful in the classroom are either placed in a special programme to help with their behavioural challenges, or have to do some form of community service for them to learn how to interact with others.

Teachers are tasked with empowering and preparing our future generation of leaders. They are dedicated and committed to what they do.

They have very little power in the classroom, and parents seem to have no control over their children, either.

Pupils who misbehave in class should be punished, but instead the issue is pushed aside, and teachers are expected to just act as if they are blind, deaf and dumb in these instances.

We cannot have a system in which teachers are the ones being punished by allowing them to accept the disrespect that they face on a daily basis in the classroom, and the pupils do as they please.

This will result in a society filled with undisciplined and reckless people in the future, if action is not taken to provide teachers with an alternative to corporal punishment.

The Mercury