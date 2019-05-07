Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - We are fast approaching the fork in the road. D-day is tomorrow. We have to make wise choices whether to take the high road or the low road. The high road will take the country on the road to optimism; the low road will take us backwards.

The EFF has targeted minorities and cannot be trusted.

The DA has spewed vitriol on all that the ANC has done to date.

The DA has many problems, courtesy of its own making.

Cyril Ramaphosa is asking for a chance to get a good mandate. His popularity has eclipsed that of his party. Ramaphosa sounds sincere and many believed he should have been the leader after Nelson Mandela stepped down, however “tribalism” robbed him of that chance. He did not just go into the wilderness, he became a successful businessman.

Jacob Zuma’s wasted nine-and-half years devastated the country.

Ramaphosa has to be given credit for the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars and getting rid of Tom Moyane. Also, for setting up the PIC commission, choosing Shamila Batohi as NPA head and the general clean-up in state-owned enterprises. The latest is the dismissal of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the NPA, both having tarnished the NPA’s image.

Ramaphosa is aware that in the current ANC, there is a den of snakes.

There is no telling what would happen if Ramaphosa - post-election - returned as a weakened leader. If he gets a weakened mandate, all hell will break loose, with Ace Magashule’s faction gaining the ascendancy.

Whatever prejudices one might have, Ramaphosa should be given a fighting chance to correct past horrors.

The DA will have great difficulty gaining much traction in this election, courtesy of its own infighting.

So the country’s best bet is to support Ramaphosa and help him turn it from an almost banana republic into a clean, functional constitutional state.

THE MERCURY