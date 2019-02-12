Cape Town- 190207 - President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at the National Assembly. This is Ramaphosa's second state of the nation address after taking the reigns from President Jacob Zuma who resigned in December 2018. Photographer: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

He spoke in volumes for young South Africans about what plans the ANC government had for them.

Yet what Ramaphosa spoke about requires billions of rands to implement and that won’t be easy. Too much was said by him and I doubt whether two thirds of it will ever be implemented.

His address was politically motivated to harness especially the youth and prevent them from supporting the EFF - it was an election gimmick!

Some of the things that Ramaphosa said were also mentioned by former president Jacob Zuma and his promises never materialised - it was just talk. Here we go again with more promises, this time from the lips of Ramaphosa.

I am not optimistic about what Ramaphosa said - it was simply to catch votes. His Sona was just a long oration, but sounded very good to the gullible. However, I agree with the president that everyone must pay for electricity. Lest we forget, some people in Umlazi, Soweto, Orlando and other townships have not been paying for electricity for many years.

Ramaphosa should put mechanisms in place that will compel defaulters to do the right thing and pay for the services they receive.'

- THE MERCURY