LETTER - Once again our municipal billing is a shambles and so are other services which should have been provided by the municipality. My water meter was not read yet again. Three times this year no electricity meter was read and now twice no water meter was read. I bet they all got their salaries at the end of each month.

No water tariff and sewage shown on my utility bill,

Rates have increased, but the rebate has decreased percentage wise from 35.78 to 33.59. Very wise not to show the tariffs, so that people can’t see at a glance the ridiculous increases. Deliberate, or merely a failing of a useless billing system?

Verges have not been cut for a long time and they don’t even respond to mails to the municipality anymore. They’ve failed to provide a schedule in spite of being repeatedly asked.

But on a regular basis the cycle track in Riverside Road is cleaned of weeds.

Street lights in Broadway are completely obliterated by overgrown trees.

Incompetent Parks Department.

Other street lights in Broadway have been out of order for more than a year.

Electric cables hanging out of a light pole which I reported in April are still not attended to, in spite of two mails telling me that the problem would be sorted.

Street lights in Shepstone Road from Crompton all the way to St Johns have not been working for months, but the lights in that unused bus station shine brightly 24 hours a day. But of course we must use electricity sparingly.

Incompetent Electricity Department.

Sub-standard road patching in Crompton Street with the rubbish dumped on the centre median.

Incompetent Roads Department, assigning sub-contractors and never checking on their work.

Sections of Shepstone Road were completely resurfaced only to have great big trenches dug up afterwards.

Non-existent planning.

Huge shambles in Shepstone Road due to that disgusting white elephant of a bus route. No street lines painted.

Metro police are but a distant memory in this area. Taxis break every rule all the time, unchecked. Metro police refuse to prosecute people who break the municipal by-laws. Their excuse is that affidavits must be supplied or they can do nothing, which is the norm.

The only reason Pinetown and New Germany were incorporated into the metro was to grab the rates money and provide far less service than the fancy suburbs.

The whole municipality is an absolute disgrace, riddled with corruption at the ratepayers’ expense.

We have to pay more and more every year to get less and less, yet all the incompetent heads of departments regularly get a salary increase.