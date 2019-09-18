Pixabay

LETTER: When we South Africans celebrate Heritage Day on September 24, we must consider the paroxsymal reaction by, for now a minority of South Africans, to foreigners who sought shelter in South Africa. Tied to that is the wave of Islamophobia that swept most of Europe and the US resulting in the Trump administration mirroring the era when the seeds of anti-Semitism were planted on the European continent.

I was born and brought up during the 1960s in the Warwick Avenue area of Durban where people of all religions, not just race, lived cheek by jowl in a spirit of amity and reciprocity. This fostered what is now embedded in the Bill of Rights to our Constitution as ubuntu.

Tolerance, alone, in other words isn’t the panacea for peaceful co-existence. We need to embed the philosophy of reciprocity as well.

It’s critical to our prosperity. We, in that era of 1950-1960, were able to remain as a coherent society notwithstanding the brutal execution of the Verwoerdian strain of apartheid.

It was no fluke that the Warwick Area became the greenhouse for what evolved into our liberation Struggle and was home to Struggle icons and stalwarts such as Hassim Seedat, Judge Hassan Mall and Billy Nair to mention just a few.

In my experience and recollection it was tolerance and reciprocity that ensured and cemented the capacity of all religions and races remaining united in the fight against apartheid. Now all that is becoming unhinged, resulting in the erasure of the rainbow nation as articulated by Nelson Mandela.

What is this “reciprocity”?

Reciprocity is defined by Simon Rabinowitz, (author of What is wrong with tolerance) as a philosophy, a social ethic, a way of seeing the world, as well a psychological construct that, at its most basic distillation, has the capacity to serve as a description of both what binds individuals and groups to and within a society, and the mutual exchange of culture that serves as the lifeblood of all prosperous societies.

In the contemporary context of late, Rabinowitz submits that “finding a new framework to approach societal problems is important at a time when ideological differences resting on economic world views seem to be fading” and because set ideals such as diversity and pluralism are being challenged by intolerance and rabid nationalisms sweeping countries such as India of late.

How should we respond? Merge tolerance with reciprocity. Permit me to expand on this.

It’s so unfortunate that the foregoing virtues of tolerance alongside reciprocity have not found roots in the post apartheid era despite Nelson Mandela planting their seeds.

Perhaps, as I’ve always advocated, civil society should pilot a TRC-type project to propagate a sustainable response to the many challenges that bind all those who live in South Africa.

The benefit of merging tolerance with reciprocity is that like tolerance, reciprocity exalts the virtues of ubuntu that shape a society bound and anchored by a moral force that found favour with and was propagated by our religious icon Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.

Just as it did in my lived experience, reciprocity directly invokes an active mutual interaction.

It also influences and encourages recognition to mutual collective responsibilities and obligations that constitute a seamless narrative in the constitutional enterprise.

In the run-up to Heritage Day, let us all open our mind’s eye to the virtues of finding common cause through tolerance and reciprocity.

