LETTER: Relax the ban on sale of alcohol, cigarettes

LETTER - MR PRESIDENT, the commendations you received and continue to receive in terms of the regulations and protocols that you implemented are justified and fair. Desperate times do indeed call for desperate measures. However, as for the embargo placed on the sale of tobacco products and alcohol: while it may be seen as a tool to reduce such usage, the contrary effect of the ban during this period of crisis may just create greater problems in the long term. While these are not classically considered “essential” items, and indeed the imbibing of alcohol has its fair share of unsavoury effects, the reality exists that there is a fair number of people who are consumers and have some form of dependence on such items. Notwithstanding the unfavourable economic effects that this ban has - R13billion was generated as revenue in the last financial year from the so-called “sin taxes” - these products could well be regarded as recreational to some, as well as a form of dependence.

The psychological effects of withdrawal symptoms which would then compound and exacerbate behavioural changes must be considered as a radical cessation can be personality-altering too with far-reaching implications.

I dare say that there might be even more severe consequences as a result of a person being abruptly denied of what might be considered a “social ill”, than the actual sale thereof.

There can be no denying that alcohol, for example, has caused a lot of harm since time immemorial.

But these are anxious times and many, while using the excuse of “destressing” might actually find that it really does just that.

I appeal to you and those concerned to relax the ban on these items.

You can even restrict the hours of sale so that the illicit sales, contraband and the like, do not become another aspect of policing which would deplete such resources needed elsewhere.

My appeal is based on a general consensus and observation that I have noticed since this imposition began.

I trust you will consider this appeal favourably.

Also, to ensure that even in our troubled times, some relief is offered to the nation albeit of vices that may not be palatable to many.

The Mercury