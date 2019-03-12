DURBAN - How are we shaping the gender narrative of our girls? The Gender Policy Framework was proposed by the Presidency for adoption by the Cabinet. It advocates an institutional framework that enables men and women to have equal access to goods and services.

But we’ve moved since the compilation of this valued document, and not in a positive way. The backdrop against which we are currently fighting for gender equity - femicide and a host of misogynistic social ills - warrants decisive action, not mere proposals.

I commend President Cyril Ramaphosa for granting considerable airtime during his recent Sona to the theme of violence against women and children. He cited interventions like the Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide that “has provided a firm basis for a co-ordinated national response to this crisis”.

I do, however, lament the fact that the plight of our young girls who miss school due to a lack of access to sanitary pads went unmentioned.

During the apartheid era, it was the colour of one’s skin that determined whether respect for dignity was warranted or not. As for gender equity, socio-cultural principles continue to define women as being inferior to men. Though this scourge is changing progressively, we have a way to go.

It’s for this reason that actor Ivuyile Ngesi’s conclusion to his acceptance speech for the Best TV Presenter Award at the 2019 Safta’s, resonated: if men bled once a month, sanitary pads would be available for free.

Storytelling has become a pivotal tool with which to shape our narrative, in a way that resonates with us and with our potential audience. How are we helping to formulate our girls’ narrative in the absence of the dignity that comes with having access to sanitary pads when they need them?

The Gender Policy Framework proposes a process that moves away from treating gender matters as “something at the end-of-the-day” issues.

Mr President, we are watching with great expectation, hoping to see government drive the transition to restoring our girls’ dignity with free sanitary pads, once and for all.

THE MERCURY