LETTER: Restricted liquor trading hours will cause chaos

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LETTER - One must compliment government on the risk-adjusted strategy for economic activity using levels 1 to 5 as an intelligent method for moving away from the Covid-19 pandemic and with time, moving back to a normal life. The idea of returning people back into the economy with health precautions is laudable. However, I have been reading the plan at level 3 to reintroduce the sale of alcohol. The plan has not been thought through and is a recipe for disaster which flies in the face of trying to achieve social distancing. The plan at level 3 is that bottle stores may open Monday to Wednesday mornings only. The result of this dubious decision will be hoards of alcohol-starved citizens flocking to the liquor stores in the limited opening hours, causing overcrowding and chaos.

There will be binge-buying. People who can afford to will buy in bulk, causing long, frustrating queues.

Furthermore the bootleggers will buy in bulk, knowing full well that people will be unable to purchase alcohol at the weekend, so they can continue to ply their wares.

I sincerely hope the liquor industry approaches government to allow liquor stores to sell at normal trading hours so as to promote normal buying behaviour.

If you doubt my opinion, just ask liquor store owners what happened in the last two days before lockdown.

Their stores were in the exact state I have described above.

If you would like your letter to be printed in The Mercury, send it along with your name and address to [email protected]

The Mercury