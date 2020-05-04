LETTER: Right to life trumps right to education

Dear Mr President, I write this appeal to you in response to the joint briefing by Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande and the address by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on April 30. Dr Nzimande spoke eloquently of the measures taken by the Higher Education sector. It was stirring rhetoric, replete with balanced, compassionate messaging such as “putting lives first” and “No child shall be left behind!” He opined, given the difficult trajectory and unpredictable path ahead, that students would only return to formal lectures when it was deemed that the risk of the pandemic had been sufficiently ameliorated. Given these desolate and confusing times, his words evoked a poignant response. Here was a leader who intuitively understood that although there was a real urgency to saving the academic year and the considerable challenges that it posed to students notwithstanding the cost implications, putting their lives first was the paramount need.

It was an inspirational and uplifting message given in the grim context of the pandemic.

And then, Minister Motshekga delivered her address on the proposed road map of the return to schooling in the basic education sector.

She appeared to be on the defensive, attempting to justify that it was a collective decision despite the overwhelming number of unions voicing their disapproval just a day before.

As the speech unfolded, the optimism engendered by Dr Nzimande’s address turned to disbelief (university students stay home to be safe, yet younger learners return to school); confusion (how will they travel safely through every stage of often multiple journeys?); fear (how do you control the natural, spontaneous ways in which learners interact, how do you socially distance in small classrooms with 40 or more learners?); panic (what is the reality of student behaviour in a classroom during the winter flu season?); to sheer incredulity (will these measures aligned neatly on paper keep all 100% safe in reality?)

It was unsettling to hear decisions of such great magnitude being taken with such casual diffidence. At the heart of the matter is the cognitive dissonance between Dr Nzimande and Minister Motshekga regarding the right to life versus the right to education.

On the evidence of his briefing, it would appear that Dr Nzimande correctly grasps how these rights weigh against each other and in precisely what proportion they lie in tension under the present circumstances.

I humbly submit that Minister Motshekga erroneously conflates the right to life and the right to education as two equivalent rights in equal juxtaposition to each other. The right to life is the dominant right in the Bill of Rights and supersedes all other rights.

The right to life in the current context of a pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe trumps the right to education. There is substantial evidence of the devastating swathe that this pandemic has cut across many nations. The loss of life is overwhelming and the pain and anguish of grieving families is tangible. Therefore, the right to life must prevail.

In her address, Minister Motshekga placed an inordinate, disproportionate emphasis on saving the academic year. Yes, it would be a considerable setback if learners lost valuable time in the academic year. However, learners’ rights to education will not be denied to them or abrogated from them indefinitely.

Unlike the right to life, it is not a final, ultimately definitive right, rather it is continuous in its nature. Furthermore, in the context of a pandemic, the likes of which human beings have not seen in 100 years, it amounts to the mere suspension of the right to education until the pandemic is less virulent and less deadly. Surely, the compassionate and reasonable approach would be to preserve life at all costs over education.

On Friday, on the SABC news channel, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said:

1. It would be foolish to think that there is no risk of the virus spreading in schools, however measures and protocols are in place to mitigate and contain the spread.

2. That young children have generally a mild experience of the virus and it is inevitable that there is a risk of them contracting the virus at schools.

3. The real danger lies in the spread of the virus from children to parents, grandparents and other adults (teachers).

4. That under the relaxing of the lockdown from stage 5 to stage 4 and the subsequent stages, the rate of spread is expected to rise significantly until an inflection point is reached.

In response to the above, I submit:

1. In mitigating and containing the “fires that will be put out”, how many lives will be extinguished? Mitigation and containment is cold comfort to those otherwise healthy people who will contract the virus in schools.

2. While the overwhelming majority of children present with a mild clinical experience of the virus, what of those with compromised immune systems? Indeed, what of those children who are unaware of their compromised immune systems? What of the teachers with co-morbid health conditions and those over the age of 60?

3. If it is conceded that there is a risk of the spread of the virus in schools, what measures are in place to mitigate the transfer of that risk to parents, grandparents and teachers?

4. If according to Professor Karim, the spread of the virus is inevitable until an infection point is reached, why thrust vulnerable learners, teachers and their families as well as cleaners into an uncertain, risk-laden environment?

Mr President, the minister’s proposals are fraught with danger and risk. There are diverse parts to them, all fraught with inherent weaknesses and potential for systemic failure. Hence, the potential for a breakdown in the chain of events which need to be tightly controlled is inordinately high. It is a calculated gamble, only the currency is not chips or tokens but human lives.

It has to be therefore asked whether the real risks to learners, parents and teachers are being clearly spelt out. It’s a reasonable right of all citizens to be made fully aware of all the relevant circumstances which have a material bearing on their well-being, particularly as a consequence of government action. All the relevant parties need to know whether the set of measures that the minister has proposed will keep everyone 100% safe.

Certainly, from the urgent insistence of the Department of Education’s actions, there’s a reasonable inference that some lives will be placed at risk in the pursuit of “saving the academic year”. Worse still, there seems to be a utilitarian aspect of sacrificing a few in order to save the academic year, as long as the number is statistically insignificant in the larger scheme of things. The latter thought is painful and abhorrent to express, although in the context of the nature, timing and implementation of the re-opening of schools it is a plausible assertion.

Mr President, as we enter into the winter months in which the pandemic has been most virulent and fatal in the Northern Hemisphere, as our children, parents, cleaners and teachers prepare to return to a precarious situation, I submit that the wise, compassionate and judicious choice is to preserve life over saving the academic year.

“In the depth of Winter, I finally learned in me that there was an invincible Summer.” - Albert Camus.

Preserve life and delay the reopening of schools so that we all have a chance of emerging into the summer of our lives.

I have been a high school teacher for 30 years and have a BA ( Honours) degree in English. I also have an LLB degree.

