Pixabay

LETTER - THE nation will be celebrating Women’s Day on August 9. We honour our women on this day for the role they played in securing our freedom. This supreme sacrifice must not be in vain as we see our beloved country being torn apart by political intrigue. The role of women in shaping the course of our country has often been overlooked. On this day we pay tribute to our mothers, grandmothers and sisters who have come and gone throughout centuries. Their names are etched in our collective memory and their legacy cemented in our historical records. We owe a debt of gratitude to the women who went into battle and changed the rules forever.

Their names echo down history to the present day. Some of these women got to see the fruit of their hard labour; others did not.

Let us recognise and honour our women and remember that like a burning candle that illuminated the dark,we too need to honour and cherish the light within ourselves for giving light to the world around us.

The first poem written down, which has survived to the present day, was written by a woman called Enheduanna, who lived during the Sumerian civilisation (4500-1900BC).

This is interesting, given that in later times women were discouraged from writing and even learning to read. Women were at the forefront in the fight against racism.

Their perseverance through the ages is unmatched and is testament to their fearless will across the world.

The Mercury