LETTER - The Cricket World Cup has been very disappointing for South Africans. It is a complex scenario. You guys should actually have sympathy for Faf du Plessis and the team.

They went into the tournament coming from a dysfunctional system.

I’m not an expert on cricket, but our youngest son has been in provincial cricket teams for most of his schooling years.

Each team’s allowed a maximum of six white players out of a squad of 14. There also has to be a number of non-white kids who bat and bowl high up in the order regardless of their talent.

The good thing about this is that some great talent from the black, Indian and coloured communities has come through and they are doing very well.

Unfortunately, the general cricket infrastructure in many government schools is not improving sufficiently, so some of these kids are promoted out of their depth and without proper support systems.

Another downside is that many talented white kids don’t get opportunities and decide to go elsewhere.

For the last few years most aspiring white and some non-white kids don’t even attempt to play high-level cricket in SA because of the politics.

The same applies to coaches, management and medical staff.

In theory, it all seems fair in order to address the inequalities of the past, but then we shouldn’t compete on the world stage.

To compete at the highest level you need to have the best, most competent and experienced players, management and coaching teams.

