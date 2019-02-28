The Life Esidimeni Alternative Dispute Resolution, led by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, ordered that the families of psychiatric patients who perished through negligence be paid R1.2 million in damages. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ANA

DURBAN - Seventeen mental health patients who were discharged after the Gauteng Health Department cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni have still not been found. This was disclosed on Tuesday by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

She said that four of the missing patients had recently been tracked with the assistance of Home Affairs, which reduces the number of those unaccounted for to 17, down from 21 a few months ago.

She insisted her department was doing all it could to find the remaining patients, and there were “no delays whatsoever”.

I am unconvinced that the department has done everything it could to find the patients without delay. According to Ramokgopa, they are only now planning to go back to Life Esidimeni to check the ID numbers and the names of the patients. Why wasn’t this done before?

I doubt that all the missing patients will be accounted for at this stage - many are probably dead, adding to the 144 other patients who died as a result of the arrogance, cruelty and corruption that caused the Esidimeni horror.

Their terrible fate should be added to the charges the perpetrators should face in court.

- THE MERURY