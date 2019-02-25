An armed soldier patrols a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo)

DURBAN - Zimbabwe’s national army is set to conduct searches in residential areas for so-called “stolen army uniforms”. How can there be such a general warrant of search. It is open to abuse by state apparatus and violates the right to privacy. I think this may be a ploy to target the opposition and frame them, by the Mnangagwa regime.

A lot of questions remain. How safe will people be when the army enters their homes once again, soon after the excessive force used and rape claims reported and orchestrated by this brutal army on citizens since January 2019? The modus operandi is still the same.

First create a scenario for military involvement, this time its “stolen uniforms”, “rogue elements”, just so that soldiers can enter residential and personal spaces. They should search for army trucks and tanks too. Those fake soldiers must also have been using stolen or counterfeit military trucks and guns illegally smuggled from abroad.

Do the army have the jurisdiction to conduct searches? Has a state of emergency and martial law been declared?

If not, then isn’t it upon the Zimbabwean police to conduct searches? In which case, aren’t warrants necessary for house searches? Over 13million warrants have to be issued for every home.

Mines in Kadoma, Zimbabwe, collapsed burying miners, yet the army was not deployed on a rescue mission but are now being sent into people’s homes under the false pretext of recovering stolen goods.

