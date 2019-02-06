Deputy Chief Justice Raymond ‘Ray’ Zondo at a commission session. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Watching the Zondo Commission and the testimony of the role players from Bosasa is jaw dropping. A very greedy mainly politically connected elite made up of an ex- president; Cabinet ministers, Correctional Services heads; departmental accounting officers; NPA staff; a magistrate and a number of hangers-on from the Zuma years have run amok through corruption.

This elite group of predators were rapacious in their behaviour and continued to demand more.

Evidence was that Patrick Gillingham also got in on the act in a big way - five cars for his family paid for by Bosasa.

It’s nice to know Nomvula Mokonyane had a Father Christmas who gave her big food presents.

The list of food and drinks supplied by Bosasa was impressive and fit for a queen.

The 9-and-a-half years of Zuma’s reign has all but plundered the country of its resources.

Family, friends and hangers-on of ex-president Zuma have done well with the extra cash rolling in by this behemoth called Bosasa.

Gavin Watson by all accounts had a field day under Zuma, playing Santa Claus. Obscene sums of money exchanged hands. Upgraded home security, new homes, cars, furniture and Louis Vuitton handbags were all dispensed by Bosasa for corrupt contracts.

Yet Zuma in his pretentious manner sees nothing wrong - 9-and-a-half wasted years of rot means nothing to him.

Many taxpayers are betting on the new NPA head to prosecute these miscreants and throw them in jail.

Zuma escaped prosecution the last time, however this time, throw the whole book at him. The day Zuma is seen in orange overalls will delight many taxpayers .

Shamila, please make our day!

- THE MERCURY