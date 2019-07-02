Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

LETTER - I READ the letter on Friday from Wally Watt, “Rescue our rugby in KwaZulu-Natal by recalling Brian van Zyl”, with great interest, and heartily agreed with his plea to our rugby authority. Bold initiatives are necessary, the Sharks are sinking and need saving.

I noted also that Watt signed himself a “former Natal player”. Typical modesty. He was, in fact, a Natal captain and was capped 53 times.

I further happen to know that he is personally devoted to coaching primary school youngsters in rugby and soccer, so our rugby legacy and the longevity of Sharks rugby would be a natural concern to him.

Hence his open appeal to the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union.

He has earned the right to opine on this issue.

It is also high time for this discussion, which prompts me to join him in calling for a fundamental shake-up at Johnsson Kings Park. We have known glory in that stadium, and we can know it again.

I earnestly believe it is still fixable, but much like many of our ailments in South Africa right now it will take paradigm shifts, incredible commitment and brave decisions.

We need a proper coaching structure, paring down the existing staff; we need an astute scouting system; and we need to dramatically improve relations with suite and season-ticket holders. Much more is necessary, of course, and I think Brian van Zyl would be the figure to help with this.

He should be on the bridge, offering the wisdom of years, helping fresh administrators pilot the turnaround.

He was not party, for example, to the decision to fire coach John Plumtree. It was a move that mystified many supporters, and Van Zyl was in fact in the process of offering him a board-approved contract extension when the axe fell.

This offers reason to hope that he would counsel against such bewildering decisions.

Watt has it right, and former wing Tony Watson made some pertinent points in his call for big changes at the Shark Tank on the back page of The Mercury two months ago, headlined “Open letter to the Sharks”.

Apportioning blame and citing individuals by name will probably elicit defensiveness, start side squabbles and distract from the main issue. This will not be helpful.

Suffice to say, our rugby in KwaZulu-Natal cries out for immediate renovation and when one has a suitable figure in Van Zyl, who is able to oversee and guide it, it would be remiss not to call on him.

GARY “BONES” JOUBERT Former Natal player, Westville

