LETTER: Shocking level of irregular spending

LETTER - The front-page headline on Thursday, “KZN’s shameful R6.5 billion irregular expenditure”, is, to say the least, just another exposure of the level of total incompetency and intellect of those persons responsible for this gross misconduct. As usual, there will not be any repercussions for those involved but the taxpayers will just have to fork out more. What levels of education do these people have? Cannot be much more than a Standard 6. The eThekwini Municipality with all its highly paid officials and granting themselves increases is to, say the least, disgusting. Mind you, any criticism about them will be water off a duck’s back! The same goes for generally all the municipalities in the country where only 20 out of 257 received a so-called “clean audit”.

This again, and like every year past, just goes to highlight the level of competence of the people who the ANC is placing into these positions of responsibility.

Can the ANC not see what idiots they are making of themselves when each year we have the same miserable exposure about the total incompetency of the officials in the municipalities when it is laid open?

Based on these exposures of the non-adherence to budgets, etc, it seems we fall into the category - just like the rest of African countries - and land up becoming one of the begging bowl countries of the world.

The views expressed in this letter do not reflect the views of the editor or staff of The Mercury. If you would like to have your letter published, email [email protected]

