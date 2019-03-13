THE mother python’s eggs were safely removed and placed in an incubator.

‘Oh my God, what a huge snake!’ would have been the startled response of many readers who saw the front page of the Mercury on March 11. I showed the picture of the 4-metre mother python to some women and they recoiled in fear. They couldn’t even bear to look at the picture!

Snakes never fail to frighten people. Except for some Hindus who revere the snake as a deity, the abhorrence of snakes is almost universal.

Even among the Hindus there are those who dread the snake.

We fear a harmless snake more than a dangerous criminal brandishing a gun. I have seen big, grown men run from a snake and some getting sadistic pleasure in bashing a little harmless snake to death. On the same page of the Mercury is the article of a bloody murder. Who is more dangerous, humans or snakes?

Ever since Adam and Eve’s fall from grace, snakes have been demonised. Is it fair that one of God’s most beautiful creations - as the world believes - which can glide away so effortlessly from your sight, should be subject to such hatred and venom by humanity? Even the most educated among us cannot tolerate snakes.

So often the media gives negative coverage on snakes. So I was pleasantly surprised to read this heartening story of the mother python and her eggs in The Mercury. The story even appeared on Sky News. I must congratulate snake catcher Nick Evans and his friend Richard McKibbin for saving the python and its eggs. How caring of them to place the eggs in an incubator so we could have more of these giant snakes around. Unlike the rest of the world, they obviously love snakes.

When I was a boy I was hospitalised after a snake bite. Yet I bear no malice towards these much-maligned creatures.

What many do not realise is that they play such a useful role in the environment. In this case, ignorance is not bliss. Kill all the snakes and the rats will take over our cities.

