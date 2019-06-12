This video clip purports to show a teacher watching two pupils fight.

Cases of aggression and violence among pupils within and outside schools should be checked and curbed by the authorities. Student brawls and fracas are quite common in secondary schools and most happen in the vicinity of the schools. Fights and brawls involving school children should be handled and monitored by the police.

There are many school children who have violent and aggressive tendencies. These are the misfits who do not have any academic inclination but are there because of the automatic promotion. They are a nuisance in school and are disruptive in class.

We need to be strict in enforcing the anti-violence code among school pupils.

Severe punishment should be meted out to pupils who slap, hit, punch or kick other pupils for whatever reason, even if they have been provoked.

Pupils should report to the teachers whenever they are provoked or bullied. The Department of Education has to set strict guidelines on ways of handling disciplinary problems such as fighting and bullying.

Advice, counselling and warnings are the normal procedures to deal with student violence. Repeated and serious aggressive offenders should be expelled from the school.

Students involved in fights should be expelled from the school. They should be removed from normal schools and sent to special schools for rehabilitation.

If this is not done, they will grow up to be juvenile delinquents, vandals and thugs. Parents of bullies should be held responsible and made accountable for the actions of their children. They should be summoned to school and be informed of their children’s behaviour.

Proper enforcement is needed and punishment should be meted out to students who fight and engage in violent behaviour.

Hopefully, teachers, and parents play their role as guardians and protect their children from bullies.

Many children will not tell their teachers or parents that they are being bullied or harassed by fellow students. The onus is on parents and teachers to check and supervise the children closely in schools.

The Mercury