LETTER: Start a ‘namaste’ greeting trend, Mr President

Durban - The coronavirus is having a negative and disruptive effect on the lives of people throughout the world, to the extent that the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic. Fortunately, here in South Africa the number of infected cases is relatively low and the government has a strategy to manage suspected cases. Two positive outcomes arise out of the outbreak. At this early stage, it’s important that preventive measures be put in place. First, scientists have established that a low-cost intervention as simple as washing your hands is a proven preventive measure that significantly reduces the possibility of transmitting the viral disease. Not enough is being done as a pro-active public health intervention to inform and educate the public to take the precautionary measure of washing hands thoroughly several times daily especially after visiting public places like shopping centres or crowded spaces

Although it may sound absurd, an awareness campaign is necessary to provide guidelines on how to wash hands. Any investment by the government in support of the “hand- washing” campaign will be far cheaper than the cost of treatment.

In this regard, the supply of free soap to indigent families for a period of at least six months will have a positive contribution as a preventative step.

It must also be made compulsory for all public places, schools, hospitals, entertainment centres and other places where people congregate to provide hand sanitisers. Government must enlist the support of the private sector in a partnership exercise. The opportunity cost far outweighs any investment.

Secondly, shaking of hands must be discouraged to avoid skin-to-skin transmission of the virus.

An alternative form of salutation that must be adopted is where one bows slightly forward, with both hands together, close to the chest - an Indian-style “namaste” - a practice where no physical contact is made.

The body language signifies a loop of bliss that “passes positive energy to the one receiving the gesture”. It comes at no cost but requires a behavioural change.

Interestingly, the prime minister of France, when greeting the king and queen of Spain recently, adopted this eastern method of greeting.

Mr President, why don’t you lead the meet-and-greet namaste style? It also acknowledges in a very tangible way the diversity of cultures in South Africa, simultaneously serving a functional purpose in the interest of public hygiene.

The Mercury