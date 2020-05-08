LETTER: State fuelling racial discord is wrong

LETTER - I have sent a written petition to the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, opposing in the strongest terms the use by the South African government of corona disaster relief funds in a racially discriminatory way.

As the majority of these relief funds come from a loan obtained from the IMF, I implore this international body to censure the South African government and instruct it to stop using IMF monies in a way that discriminates along racial lines and exacerbates racial tension in South Africa.

The government’s choice to use this funding to only support BBBEE compliant companies at a time of national economic crisis is unconscionable.

The virus does not discriminate on the basis of race, and it is indefensible that the government should do so when deciding who is deserving of its help and who is not.

Furthermore, the race of a business owner has no bearing on the race of the employees of the business. White-owned businesses have black employees, who in turn support families. By deliberately denying these businesses critical government relief, it is not just the owner of the business, but indeed these families who will suffer should the business fail.