LETTER - Jaishen Rajah in his book, A Year of Learning, Laughter and Life, relates the following story. The farmyard was graced by the visit of a mother-in-law whose reputation preceded her. Much to the distress of the newly wed farmer and his wife, the visit was unexpected, unannounced and unwelcome, in no particular order. To appease his new bride, the farmer tried to be civil and respectful despite his mother-in-law’s demands and abruptness. Yet she continued the wave of nagging, and on the second morning of her stay, she demanded an inspection of the farmyard.

Tragically, as she was making her tour, a big, highly strung mule reared up and struck her on the temple, killing her instantly.

At her funeral, the pastor noted something quite strange. Whenever a woman would whisper something to the farmer, he would nod his head up and down. Whenever a man walked by and whispered to the farmer, however, he would shake his head from side to side. Puzzled by these different responses, the pastor questioned the farmer about them.

The farmer explained, “The woman would say, ‘What a sad day,’ and I would nod my head and say, ‘Yes, yes, it is.’

The men kept asking me, “Can I borrow that mule?” and I would shake my head and say, “No, no you can’t; it’s all booked up for a year.’”

The ANC finds itself in a somewhat similar situation to the farmer, albeit in different circumstances. Regarding the question of expropriation of land without compensation, it nods its head in approval to the demand of the dispossessed, and shakes its head in disapproval of the request of owners and investors seeking clarity.

There are no simplistic answers to the issue of land expropriation from a constitutional and economic perspective. South Africa’s economy is essentially based on the triad of capitalism - land, labour and capital. For centuries, conflicts and wars were based on this contestation when colonial powers exercised their authority to maintain dominance.

People were dispossessed of land, labour was manipulated to ensure a cheap supply, while capital was accumulated and exported. The conflict rages to this day.

While every effort is made to deal with the land issue in an orderly, legal and constitutional manner, we witness the demand of the dispossessed for an immediate resolution. At this electioneering period, parties are exploiting the vulnerability of the people by chanting opportunistic slogans that make unreasonable and undeliverable promises of return of land.

It is unfortunate the ANC has failed dismally in providing leadership, guidance and confidence among the people in not providing a strategy on how the process of land redistribution will unfold over time. Instead, it is being led by other parties and playing to their tune knowing well the complexities pertaining to the issue. An impatient public will opt for the party that offers on face value an immediate solution.

Let us find a solution through meaningful dialogue so we could all nod our heads in agreement.

