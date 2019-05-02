Firefighters clean a road in the Durban CBD on Tuesday night after striking municipal workers dumped rubbish at several major intersections. SIBONELO NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The images of protesters vandalising the streets of Durban on Tuesday smack of utter deprivation of certain aspects of our society that are treated with kid gloves by our authorities which are nothing more than pathetic, useless, incompetent and utterly disgraceful in their ability in controlling the unrest. Municipal workers unleashed what can only be described as primitive behaviour by dumping refuse on to our streets in the name of protests.

It is a sad indictment on the mayor, municipal manager and all those who purport to run this now not-so-beautiful city that no decisive action had been taken as these marauding vandals decided to redecorate our streets with filth and garbage.

Garbage being an apt term to describe their behaviour.

Whatever the cause of a protest, there is a level of human decency and decorum.

But alas, it is obvious that the upbringing of these criminals dictates that there is only one way of showing dissatisfaction - plunder the city with garbage, and make your point.

Decisive and strong-arm tactics by the authorities were needed but with a lame and sitting duck mayor, what does one expect?

If you vandalise other people’s property, I believe that at some point a lesson must be taught to those who believe that their rights are above others’ and that they are above the law.

We are at the end of our tether with protesters believing that they rule - the rule of law and the rights of those not involved in such protests must be respected.

Mayor Gumede needs to do what is necessary but I doubt it - a lackey of the ruling party, she will not jeopardise votes in lieu of doing the right thing.

This is not about politics, but about the decent, law-abiding citizens of this city.

Wake up, Madam Mayor!

