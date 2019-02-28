A stand-off between police and striking students at Mangosuthu University of Technology yesterday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Students are testing our patience. “They don’t make them like before” is so true.

They have no interest in studying and improving their lives but only in causing destruction and mayhem on the campuses. They loiter around, chat endlessly on their phones and to show they are free and independent, smoke, drink and have sex.

Learning is not their priority. Idle minds make mischief.

I do not care to understand their grievances. We have all been through the mill and often, much worse. We did not complain endlessly, make numerous demands, and, if we did not get what we wanted, trash and vandalise the universities but strove, persevered and overcame great obstacles and hardship to learn and better our lives.

Not only do the students these days want everything on the plate but they also want to be fed, only to vomit it all out on your face. What a spoilt generation we have!

Rioting students have closed three tertiary institutions in and around Durban. It’s not fair to those students who want to study. And it’s not fair to the taxpayer who sees his hard-earned money wasted on these lazy louts. How often have we come across a useless official occupying an important post and wondered how on Earth he got the job?

Closing the institutions only makes the troublemakers feel victorious.

Every year more and more money is ploughed into education but with little improvement in the quality of students.

Isn’t it time the minister of higher education stepped in and saved our institutions from ruin? He must crack the whip and drive out the militant students so classes can resume and lecturers can get on with their work of educating those students eager to learn.

Our economy will not grow if education does not improve.

