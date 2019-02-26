Picture: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/Files (CHILE)

DURBAN - The African forum’s stance of Indian jobs for pals is not really untrue. But nor is it exclusive. Somehow, in all situations schools, bodies corporates, private businesses, etc, race, religion, relatives enter an equation that should really be only clinically mathematical.

Maths recognises nothing except its own purity. And all business transactions should really be only about that - efficiency, lowest quoted tender, reliability and quality of service.

Continuity of service, of course, also enters the equation, but it has to be accompanied and preceded by all the above criteria.

It’s no secret that even during apartheid there were education officials who favoured relatives or personnel drawn from their own religion or even own language group!

Sadly, the world is stuck with that unnegotiable impediment called emotion. Emotion fuelled by relative, religion, race, colour and creed. It’s unlikely that any amount of biological evolution is going to eradicate that!

- THE MERCURY