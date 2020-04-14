LETTER: Supermarkets put profit before health

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

LETTER - The good thing about coronavirus is that it does not discriminate. It does not care whether you are black, white, rich, poor, big or small; it strikes you down. Unfortunately, during the worldwide lockdown, it’s mostly the poor who suffer. Living in crowded, dirty slums with poor immune systems because of inadequate nutrition and health care, they make easy victims for the virus. In the US one third of the coronavirus deaths are the poor ethnic minorities living in slums. Closer to home, there’s Chatsworth. While parts of this Indian township are unrecognisable from the original match box homes and can easily pass off as affluent areas, there are some areas which look run- down and depressing, the seedy dens of drug lords, pedlars and stick-like drug addicts known as sugar boys.

It is in such a locality, in the heart of Chatsworth, where the Bangladesh market is, that there are two supermarkets.

With its weekly specials, often advertised, a local supermarket can easily claim to be the busiest supermarket in Chatsworth.

On busy days it can be an ordeal to get into the small parking area. You end up wasting petrol, nullifying what you save in the supermarket.

It is here where customers stand carelessly in groups in a long queue to get into the supermarket.

They are clearly not abiding by the social distancing rule.

If the supermarket cared it could have employed someone to make sure the customers keep the required two metre distance.

It doesn’t even bother to clean the baskets and trolleys. I wonder if it is sanitising them during the lockdown. Profit before health?

The Mercury