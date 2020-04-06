LETTER: Thank you, Durban, for standing together to make a difference

Letter - During this time of uncertainty and anxiety, many of my friends are at the coalface of helping to find ways of keeping our city’s homeless community safe. Amid the WhatsApp flurry of important but fixable challenges, I realised the amazing achievement the people of Durban have pulled off in one week. City officials, municipal workers, government staffers, NGOs, faith leaders, corporates, organisations and individuals have worked together as one team with astonishing results. The enlightened civic leadership of deputy mayor Belinda Scott and deputy city manager Vusi Mazibuko and their teams has been world-class. Some remarkable, proactive, efficient and amazing NGOs and their volunteers have been involved this week. Particular heroes are the men and women from the Denis Hurley Centre (DHC) under the leadership of Raymond Perrier, We Are Durban under the leadership of Linda Morrison and Grace Aid led by Dave Richter.

Two thousand street people have been screened and processed and none have shown any Covid-19 symptoms. About 1700 people (1400 men and 300 women) have been given temporary accommodation - frail, disabled and elderly men, and all women and children in formal shelters, men in tented camps throughout the city.

All have been given hygiene packs, mattresses and blankets. They have at least three freshly prepared meals every day.

Durban takes for granted its strong interfaith relations. This week, faith communities have fed the body and soothed the souls.

Volunteers from:

1. The Christian tradition provide breakfasts (thank you, Nomvula Shale and the team from Siphila Ngomusa Community Development).

2. The Hindu tradition provide lunches (thank you, Ashok Sewnarain and the team from the Pavilion Hotel), with additional lunches provided for staff (thank you HEAL Foundation of Arya Samaj).

3. The Muslim tradition provide suppers (thank you, Ebeen Khan from Feed the Poor, and Kathy from Team Rashid Bashier, and your respective teams).

4. The Jewish tradition provide refreshments and a quiet refuge at the Durban Jewish Centre for all emergency personnel.

There is a group of religious leaders from the major faith groups praying with them and for them in their shelters and camps.

Religious texts have been sourced; reverends, imams and pundits are praying alongside each other and copies of the Qur’an have been dropped off at the YMCA!

The vendors from DHC Street Lit project - themselves vulnerable men and women (many of them formally street people) voluntarily donated books from their storeroom to give to the homeless to read. Some 15 boxes of carefully chosen books were packed and delivered (one per site) to help alleviate boredom. Corporates, individuals and organisations have generously donated essential items and foodstuffs consistently throughout lockdown

Extraordinary men and women are managing the individual sites, and dealing with unprecedented challenges and making difficult decisions. They are doing astonishing work.

There are medical personnel on hand to help with medical situations.

There are police and security on hand to keep everyone safe and where they should be.

There are counsellors on hand to help with addiction withdrawals.

The media have been amazing - giving the process, plans and people involved enormous and considered support.

In one short week we have done this!

To every person involved in this process, from deep within my heart, I salute and applaud you.

The Mercury