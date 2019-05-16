President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ben Curtis/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - I confess, unashamedly, that like millions of South Africans, I strongly believe that the Divine Hand shapes our destiny and by extension our beloved country. Tata Madiba must be smiling from up there. Like him, Cyril Ramaphosa has just saved the ANC and South Africa.

His detractors will scoff at this conclusion more so because they are seated uncomfortably in the rogues’ gallery that is rapidly filling up.

These are the men and women who are poisonously guilty of corruption and in its ugliest and dangerous form.

Add to this the insidious state capture. They recklessly led South Africa to the brink in deed to economic collapse and oblivion while they fed from the trough.

The urgent appointment of several commissions, the chief of which is being led by the Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and others by eminent judges, shows President Ramaphosa cracked the whip.

The commissions are relentless and thorough and on the verge of bringing the scoundrels to book and handing them over to the NPA and the justice department.

I say send them packing or packing to go to prison.

The president now has the baton firmly in his grasp.The voters have given him the mandate. He also has the backing of his supporters.

So, Mr President, congratulations to you and thanks to you for saving our beloved country and the ANC, shorn of the cancer of corruption and state capture. The country is firmly behind you and the rogues are quaking in their boots. Be firm and resolute.

The moment has arrived for the new dawn of South Africa led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team hopefully chosen with the wisdom of Solomon.

THE MERCURY